Representatives John Katko, Elise Stefanik, Tom Reed safe during protests

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Law enforcement officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR) — Congressman John Katko and Rep. Elise Stefanik have both reported that they are safe.

Katko is said to be “safe and secure.”

Stefanik (R) posted to Twitter that she and her staff at the Capitol are safe.

Stefanik was one of the Republican lawmakers who planned to protest the Electoral College vote on Wednesday for Joe Biden as President.

Representative Tom Reed (R) is safe. He issued the following statement:

Violence such as what we are seeing at the Capitol is absolutely unacceptable. We must de-escalate the situation immediately. We are Americans and do not do this. 

My heart breaks for our nation right now. Our country and its beautiful democracy is better than this. Our Constitution calls for the civil transition of power and though we may not agree with the election results, we must agree to always act with honor and civility towards all. We believe in the right to peacefully protest, but we must emphatically reject these horrible instances of physical attacks on our governing institutions and let democracy proceed.

