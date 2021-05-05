Report: Tech jobs outpace all other industries in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The future of New York City is in tech, according to a new report by the Center for an Urban Future, which found that during the pandemic, one in every five available jobs in New York City were in the technology sector.

Tech is outpacing all other industries, the report said. “More than health care, double that of finance. Five times more than hospitality or education,” said Eli Dvorkin, the policy director at the Center for an Urban Future.

According to the report, between April and November of 2020, there were 67,000 technology job postings based in NYC. When it comes to jobs that pay a salary of over $80,000, the tech industry made up a whopping 40% of available roles.

As other industries were shrinking their office space in the middle of the pandemic, Facebook signed a major lease to occupy over 700,000 square feet of space at the old Post Office building in Midtown, which spans two city blocks.

While Google and Amazon are also expanding their New York footprint, it’s not just big tech companies that are looking for workers. “Every company has to act like a tech company. The banks, financial institutions,” said Dan Howley, a technology editor at Yahoo Finance. “Hospitals need people. The restaurant industry—It’s not just major Silicon Valley companies.”