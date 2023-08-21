ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a spokesperson, New York Attorney General Letitia James is looking into DocGo. The for-profit company was hired by New York City of help migrants coming to the area.

A report in The New York Times said the AG is investigating for possible violations of state and federal laws over the people in DocGo’s care. New York City originally gave DocGo a $432 million contract to help with the relocation of migrants in the city.

DocGo has not returned comment on the new investigation.