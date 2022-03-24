ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new report by CoPilot shows that New Yorkers don’t spend a lot of money on their vehicles in comparison to the other states. New York ranks 2nd-least for vehicle costs, just in front of Hawaii.

In total, New Yorkers spend about $2,431 each year on their vehicle. This includes buying a vehicle and maintenance. The national average on vehicle costs per year is about $3,194.

Per year, New Yorkers on average spend:

$985 on new and used motor vehicle purchases

$398 on motor vehicle fuels, lubricants, and fluids

$483 on motor vehicle maintenance and repair

$184 on motor vehicle parts and accessories

$381 on other motor vehicle services

Nationally, Americans spend:

$1,399 on new and used motor vehicle purchases

$694 on motor vehicle fuels, lubricants, and fluids

$556 on motor vehicle maintenance and repair

$244 on motor vehicle parts and accessories

$301 on other motor vehicle services

According to the report, people in New Hampshire spend the most on their vehicles with an average of $4,195 per year. Vermont ranks 11th with $3,632 on average spent per year and Massachusetts ranks 38th with $3,042 on average per year.

The report also shows that spending on fuel, maintenance, and repair has grown faster than car purchases over the last 20 years. CoPilot used data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis 2020 Personal Consumption Expenditures for their report.

To view the full report, visit the CoPilot website.