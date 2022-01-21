REPORT: New York ranks among states with the worst roads

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State is ranked 10th for worst roads in the United States, according to a new report by Consumer Affairs. The report lists the states with the worst — and best– road conditions.

To rank the states on road conditions, Consumer Affairs surveyed residents in each state who rated their local roads on a scale from 1 to 10, with 1 being “terrible” and 10 being “excellent.” Those averages were combined with the most recent data from the U.S. Department of Transportation to calculate rankings.

Some residents blame their terrible road conditions on a lack of funding and botched repair jobs, as well as traffic and congestion, said the report.

According to the report, New Yorkers found that the patch work is not done well in Manhattan and potholes are an issue in Brooklyn. Despite some progress, New Yorkers reported excessive potholes, shoulder deterioration and poor repairs.

In other parts of the state, some say there have been little repairs to the local roads. Overall, New York State has 1,702 bridges and over 7,292 miles of highway in poor condition. On average, each driver pays $625 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.

States with the worst roads

Rhode Island Hawaii Wisconsin California Massachusetts South Dakota New Jersey Louisiana Michigan New York

On average, Americans rate their roads at about a 6 out of 10. Across the country, about 5% of rural roads and 16% of urban roads are in poor condition, according to the International Roughness Index.

States with the best roads include Kansas, Alabama, North Dakota, Kentucky and Florida. To view the full report, you can visit the Consumer Affairs website.