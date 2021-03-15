REPORT: New York ranked 8th-highest Medicaid coverage

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWTI) — Medicaid coverage in New York has been ranked the eighth highest nationwide. Massachusetts and Vermont were ranked first and third, respectively.

A recent WalletHub report, 2021’s States with the Most and Least Medicaid Coverage compared all 50 states across 12 key metrics with data sets ranging from total Medicaid spending per low-income population, adult care quality, and eligibility level of children.

According to the report, as of September 2020, over 70 million Americans were enrolled in Medicaid. However, the study determined that Massachusetts had the most Medicaid coverage and Georgia had the least.

New York was determined to have the eighth-most Medicaid coverage, with high rankings in quality, spending and enrollment. Specific findings are listed below:

3rd highest adults Medicaid eligibility level

4th highest Medicaid spending per low-income population

4th highest Medicaid enrollment per low-income population

5th highest overall quality

7th for adult care quality

10th for total spending

17th for eligibility and enrollment

Full rankings are detailed in the following chart.