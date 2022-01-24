REPORT: New York is 2022’s third worst place to retire

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Retirement may mark the end of your career, but it doesn’t have to mark the end of financial stability. According to a new study released by WalletHub, 27% of all nonretired adults have no retirement savings- which can make it hard to retire when you want to.
In addition to when to retire, another good question to ask yourself is where to do so. To help retirees find a safe, cost-effective place to call home, Wallethub compared the 50 states across 47 key metrics. The analysis examines affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life.
As a result of their research, it was determined that New York State ranks third-lowest of all states in post-retirement living quality.
Retiring in New York (1=Best; 25=Avg.):
- 48th – Adjusted Cost of Living
- 29th – Annual Cost of In-Home Services
- 48th – WalletHub ‘Taxpayer’ Ranking
- 39th – Elderly-Friendly Labor Market
- 25th – % of Population Aged 65 & Older
- 41st – Health-Care Facilities per Capita
Topping the list is the state of Florida, which blows New York State out of the water in several key metric categories. Full rankings are shown below:
|Overall Rank
|State
|Total Score
|Affordability
|Quality of Life
|Health Care
|1
|Florida
|59.41
|4
|5
|27
|2
|Virginia
|59.32
|9
|7
|13
|3
|Colorado
|59.27
|11
|21
|4
|4
|Delaware
|56.34
|6
|35
|15
|5
|Minnesota
|55.85
|36
|3
|1
|6
|North Dakota
|54.51
|25
|16
|16
|7
|Montana
|54.44
|14
|18
|31
|8
|Utah
|54.23
|19
|20
|26
|9
|Arizona
|54.17
|15
|32
|24
|9
|New Hampshire
|54.17
|34
|2
|8
|11
|Idaho
|53.63
|13
|19
|36
|12
|South Carolina
|53.57
|3
|38
|35
|13
|Wyoming
|53.49
|18
|13
|37
|14
|South Dakota
|53.48
|22
|33
|11
|15
|Wisconsin
|52.72
|32
|10
|17
|16
|California
|52.60
|30
|24
|12
|17
|Missouri
|52.13
|20
|30
|29
|18
|North Carolina
|52.06
|10
|26
|38
|19
|Massachusetts
|51.77
|45
|1
|3
|20
|Iowa
|51.37
|33
|9
|20
|21
|Pennsylvania
|50.15
|37
|4
|25
|22
|Alabama
|49.93
|1
|45
|50
|23
|Ohio
|49.52
|27
|15
|39
|24
|Kansas
|49.30
|28
|28
|33
|25
|Nevada
|49.29
|5
|41
|41
|26
|Hawaii
|48.89
|39
|31
|6
|27
|Maine
|48.74
|44
|11
|9
|28
|Vermont
|48.71
|48
|6
|2
|29
|Connecticut
|48.57
|42
|27
|5
|30
|Maryland
|48.55
|41
|14
|14
|31
|Michigan
|48.48
|31
|25
|34
|32
|Nebraska
|48.39
|35
|22
|22
|33
|Indiana
|48.07
|23
|29
|40
|34
|Texas
|47.70
|29
|37
|32
|35
|Georgia
|47.64
|8
|40
|42
|36
|New Mexico
|47.56
|24
|46
|30
|37
|Alaska
|47.03
|38
|36
|10
|38
|Oregon
|46.89
|43
|17
|18
|39
|Tennessee
|46.64
|2
|48
|48
|40
|Washington
|46.22
|46
|8
|23
|41
|Louisiana
|46.03
|7
|47
|46
|42
|West Virginia
|45.63
|17
|43
|45
|43
|Arkansas
|44.43
|16
|48
|43
|44
|Rhode Island
|44.35
|40
|39
|19
|45
|Illinois
|44.27
|47
|23
|21
|46
|Oklahoma
|43.97
|21
|44
|44
|47
|Kentucky
|42.49
|26
|42
|47
|48
|New York
|42.47
|50
|12
|7
|49
|Mississippi
|41.17
|12
|50
|49
|50
|New Jersey
|40.27
|49
|34
|28
If retirement is still a big question mark for you because of finances, consider relocating to a state that lets you keep more money in your pocket without requiring a drastic lifestyle change. For more information, visit WalletHub.com.
Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Council for Community and Economic Research, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, The Kiplinger Washington Editors, County Health Rankings, Genworth Financial, United Health Foundation, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Corporation for National and Community Service, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Charity Navigator, Gallup Healthways, GolfLink, The Tax Foundation, America’s Scenic Byways, Bingo Halls U.S.A., NOAA Office for Coastal Management, U.S. News & World Report and WalletHub research.