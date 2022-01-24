REPORT: New York is 2022’s third worst place to retire

by: Harrison Gereau

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Retirement may mark the end of your career, but it doesn’t have to mark the end of financial stability. According to a new study released by WalletHub, 27% of all nonretired adults have no retirement savings- which can make it hard to retire when you want to.

In addition to when to retire, another good question to ask yourself is where to do so. To help retirees find a safe, cost-effective place to call home, Wallethub compared the 50 states across 47 key metrics. The analysis examines affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life.

As a result of their research, it was determined that New York State ranks third-lowest of all states in post-retirement living quality.

Retiring in New York (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

  • 48th – Adjusted Cost of Living
  • 29th – Annual Cost of In-Home Services
  • 48th – WalletHub ‘Taxpayer’ Ranking
  • 39th – Elderly-Friendly Labor Market
  • 25th – % of Population Aged 65 & Older
  • 41st – Health-Care Facilities per Capita

Topping the list is the state of Florida, which blows New York State out of the water in several key metric categories. Full rankings are shown below:

Overall Rank StateTotal Score Affordability Quality of Life Health Care 
1Florida59.414527
2Virginia59.329713
3Colorado59.2711214
4Delaware56.3463515
5Minnesota55.853631
6North Dakota54.51251616
7Montana54.44141831
8Utah54.23192026
9Arizona54.17153224
9New Hampshire54.173428
11Idaho53.63131936
12South Carolina53.5733835
13Wyoming53.49181337
14South Dakota53.48223311
15Wisconsin52.72321017
16California52.60302412
17Missouri52.13203029
18North Carolina52.06102638
19Massachusetts51.774513
20Iowa51.3733920
21Pennsylvania50.1537425
22Alabama49.9314550
23Ohio49.52271539
24Kansas49.30282833
25Nevada49.2954141
26Hawaii48.8939316
27Maine48.7444119
28Vermont48.714862
29Connecticut48.5742275
30Maryland48.55411414
31Michigan48.48312534
32Nebraska48.39352222
33Indiana48.07232940
34Texas47.70293732
35Georgia47.6484042
36New Mexico47.56244630
37Alaska47.03383610
38Oregon46.89431718
39Tennessee46.6424848
40Washington46.2246823
41Louisiana46.0374746
42West Virginia45.63174345
43Arkansas44.43164843
44Rhode Island44.35403919
45Illinois44.27472321
46Oklahoma43.97214444
47Kentucky42.49264247
48New York42.4750127
49Mississippi41.17125049
50New Jersey40.27493428
Source: WalletHub.com

If retirement is still a big question mark for you because of finances, consider relocating to a state that lets you keep more money in your pocket without requiring a drastic lifestyle change. For more information, visit WalletHub.com.

Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Council for Community and Economic Research, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, The Kiplinger Washington Editors, County Health Rankings, Genworth Financial, United Health Foundation, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Corporation for National and Community Service, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Charity Navigator, Gallup Healthways, GolfLink, The Tax Foundation, America’s Scenic Byways, Bingo Halls U.S.A., NOAA Office for Coastal Management, U.S. News & World Report and WalletHub research.

