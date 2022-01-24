REPORT: New York is 2022’s third worst place to retire

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Retirement may mark the end of your career, but it doesn’t have to mark the end of financial stability. According to a new study released by WalletHub, 27% of all nonretired adults have no retirement savings- which can make it hard to retire when you want to.

In addition to when to retire, another good question to ask yourself is where to do so. To help retirees find a safe, cost-effective place to call home, Wallethub compared the 50 states across 47 key metrics. The analysis examines affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life.

As a result of their research, it was determined that New York State ranks third-lowest of all states in post-retirement living quality.

Retiring in New York (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

48 th – Adjusted Cost of Living

– Adjusted Cost of Living 29 th – Annual Cost of In-Home Services

– Annual Cost of In-Home Services 48 th – WalletHub ‘Taxpayer’ Ranking

– WalletHub ‘Taxpayer’ Ranking 39 th – Elderly-Friendly Labor Market

– Elderly-Friendly Labor Market 25 th – % of Population Aged 65 & Older

– % of Population Aged 65 & Older 41st – Health-Care Facilities per Capita

Topping the list is the state of Florida, which blows New York State out of the water in several key metric categories. Full rankings are shown below:

Overall Rank State Total Score Affordability Quality of Life Health Care 1 Florida 59.41 4 5 27 2 Virginia 59.32 9 7 13 3 Colorado 59.27 11 21 4 4 Delaware 56.34 6 35 15 5 Minnesota 55.85 36 3 1 6 North Dakota 54.51 25 16 16 7 Montana 54.44 14 18 31 8 Utah 54.23 19 20 26 9 Arizona 54.17 15 32 24 9 New Hampshire 54.17 34 2 8 11 Idaho 53.63 13 19 36 12 South Carolina 53.57 3 38 35 13 Wyoming 53.49 18 13 37 14 South Dakota 53.48 22 33 11 15 Wisconsin 52.72 32 10 17 16 California 52.60 30 24 12 17 Missouri 52.13 20 30 29 18 North Carolina 52.06 10 26 38 19 Massachusetts 51.77 45 1 3 20 Iowa 51.37 33 9 20 21 Pennsylvania 50.15 37 4 25 22 Alabama 49.93 1 45 50 23 Ohio 49.52 27 15 39 24 Kansas 49.30 28 28 33 25 Nevada 49.29 5 41 41 26 Hawaii 48.89 39 31 6 27 Maine 48.74 44 11 9 28 Vermont 48.71 48 6 2 29 Connecticut 48.57 42 27 5 30 Maryland 48.55 41 14 14 31 Michigan 48.48 31 25 34 32 Nebraska 48.39 35 22 22 33 Indiana 48.07 23 29 40 34 Texas 47.70 29 37 32 35 Georgia 47.64 8 40 42 36 New Mexico 47.56 24 46 30 37 Alaska 47.03 38 36 10 38 Oregon 46.89 43 17 18 39 Tennessee 46.64 2 48 48 40 Washington 46.22 46 8 23 41 Louisiana 46.03 7 47 46 42 West Virginia 45.63 17 43 45 43 Arkansas 44.43 16 48 43 44 Rhode Island 44.35 40 39 19 45 Illinois 44.27 47 23 21 46 Oklahoma 43.97 21 44 44 47 Kentucky 42.49 26 42 47 48 New York 42.47 50 12 7 49 Mississippi 41.17 12 50 49 50 New Jersey 40.27 49 34 28 Source: WalletHub.com

If retirement is still a big question mark for you because of finances, consider relocating to a state that lets you keep more money in your pocket without requiring a drastic lifestyle change. For more information, visit WalletHub.com.

Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Council for Community and Economic Research, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, The Kiplinger Washington Editors, County Health Rankings, Genworth Financial, United Health Foundation, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Corporation for National and Community Service, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Charity Navigator, Gallup Healthways, GolfLink, The Tax Foundation, America’s Scenic Byways, Bingo Halls U.S.A., NOAA Office for Coastal Management, U.S. News & World Report and WalletHub research.