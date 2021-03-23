Report: New York has the 7th-worst taxpayer return on investment

(WWTI) — With Tax Day delayed to the end of May, tax returns continue to be a popular conversation amongst New Yorkers.

With this, a recent report conducted by the personal finance website WalletHub found that 74% of people in the county believe that the government has not spent their tax dollars wisely. The same report revealed that New York is one of the top 10 worst states for taxpayer return on investments in 2021.

The report also found that those taxpayers in red states receive a better return on investments. It used 30 metrics to compare the quality and efficiency of state-government services across education, health, safety, economy and infrastructure, and pollution.

New York was found to have the seventh-worst taxpayer return on investment, following Hawaii as the overall worst and New Hampshire as the best. New York ranked 44. Massachusetts ranked 36 and Vermont ranked 41.

Specific findings for New York contributing to this ranking are listed below:

Eighth highest taxes per capita (population aged 18+)

Second worst hospital systems

Tenth worst overall economy

In better news, New York was found to have the eighth-best education system and the 15th-lowest violent crime rate. Yet the state has only the 28th-best roads and bridges and is ranked at 37 for overall health.

A full state-by-state comparion is detailed in the chart below.