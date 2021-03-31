Report: New York has highest tax burden nationwide

NEW YORK (WWTI) — With the 2021 Tax Day delayed to March 17, many New Yorkers are continuing to feel the burden of tax season.

According to the personal-finance website WalletHub, New York is the state with the highest tax burden in 2021. On Wednesday, WalletHub ranked states based on property taxes, individual income taxes, and sales and excise taxes.

The report determined that New York ranked highest for individual income tax burden, while Alaska, Wyoming, Florida, South Dakota, Texas, Nevada and Washington all had no income tax burden.

For property taxes, New Hampshire had the highest burden while Alabama had the lowest. And considering total sales and excise taxes, Hawaii had the highest and Oregon had the lowest.

New York State was found to have a 12.79% tax burden, resulting in the highest ranking. Additional major findings for New York State included:

  • Highest individual income tax burden: 4.96%
  • Sixth-highest property tax burden: 4.40%
  • 22nd-highest total sales and excise tax burden

For full findings from the 2020 Tax Burden by State report, visit the WalletHub website.

