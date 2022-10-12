ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a new Wallethub report, New York is the 9th most politically engaged state in the U.S. Overall, New York had a total score of 57.24 out of 100.

The report said that New York ranks first in the nation for civic education engagement and 13th for change in the electorate who voted in the 2020 elections vs. 2016 elections. By age group, the report shows that 47.8% of New Yorkers 18 to 24 are politically engaged, compared to 67.9% of those 65 and up.

Wallethub said only 66.8% of the voting-age population in the U.S. voted in the 2020 presidential election and 53.4% voted in the 2018 midterm. States that tend to vote Democrat are more politically engaged than states that tend to vote Republican, said the report.

Top 10 most politically engaged states

Maryland New Jersey Virginia Washington Oregon Minnesota California Arizona New York Iowa

To find where Americans are most involved in politics, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 10 indicators, ranging from the percentage of registered voters in the 2020 presidential election to total political contributions per adult population. You can view the full report on the Wallethub website.