Report: Federal virus aid shortchanged NYC, other epicenters

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York City would have received hundreds of millions more dollars in emergency virus aid if Congress had distributed funding based on need instead of population, the state’s chief fiscal officer said.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a report Wednesday that the city would have received an extra $579 million if Congress had paid out $27.6 billion in local government aid to communities with the highest share of confirmed COVID-19 cases in March and April.

The report was released as Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other state officials continue to push for another round of COVID-19 aid despite Congress’ failure to do so for months.

“Tax revenues continue to fall short of levels needed to fund education, health care, and other vital services in this year’s budget,” DiNapoli said. “The revenue hole the pandemic created is getting deeper. Unless Washington acts to provide further fiscal relief for New York, painful budget decisions lie ahead.”

Take a look at the report below:

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES