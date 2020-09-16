Report: Border closure with Canada to be extended again

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to government sources who spoke with Canada’s CTV News, the border closure between the U.S. and our neighbors to the north is expected to go on even longer.
Right now, the closure is set to expire on September 21. It’s been this way for six months.
Rep. Brian Higgins has repeatedly called for an agreement to partially or fully reopen the border, but it doesn’t appear to be happening anytime soon.
The way it stands now, commercial business and trade may be conducted between the two countries, but tourism for Americans is off the table.
According to sources who spoke with CTV, the closure will remain “until it is felt that the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.”
