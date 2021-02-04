Rep. Tom Reed says Governor Cuomo’s days are numbered in Albany

(WIVB) — Southern Tier Congressman Tom Reed hinted Thursday that he may be seeking a different elected office in the near future; however, he would not directly answer a question about it.

The Corning Republican has repeatedly criticized Governor Andrew Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic, especially the thousands of deaths connected to nursing homes.

Reed suggested that when Cuomo’s term ends at the beginning of 2023, his days in Albany will be over.

“Governor Cuomo, your days are numbered, and there’s leadership coming to Albany very soon.” Representative Tom Reed (R) – Corning

A spokesperson for Governor Cuomo said a group of House republicans, including Reed and Congressman Chris Jacobs, are a “treason caucus” for trying to deflect attention from the January assault on the U.S. Capitol that led to the deaths of five people.

Congressman Reed called that claim “disgusting.”