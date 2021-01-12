Rep. Stefanik loses seat on Harvard advisory board over election fraud objections

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WSYR) — On Tuesday, the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School announced they are cutting ties with Congresswoman Elise Stefanik because of her “public assertions about voter fraud in November’s presidential election.”

The statement from Dean Doug Elmendorf says “she has made public statements about court actions related to the election that are incorrect. Moreover, these assertions and statements do not reflect policy disagreements but bear on the foundations of the electoral process through which this country’s leaders are chosen”.

The school has asked Stefanik to step aside from her role on the Senior Advisory Committee. Elmendorf’s statement continues, “My request was not about political parties, political ideology, or her choice of candidate as president”.

The Senior Advisory Committee counsels the university on student programming and internship opportunities to support students pursuing careers in politics and public service.

Stefanik declined to voluntarily step down from her role so the school proceeded to remove her from the committee.

In a response, Stefanik says, “As a conservative Republican, it is a rite of passage and badge of honor to join the long line of leaders who have been boycotted, protested, and canceled by colleges and universities across America. The decision by Harvard’s administration to cower and cave to the woke Left will continue to erode diversity of thought, public discourse, and ultimately the student experience.” Her statement goes on to say, “I relish the opportunity to stand up for freedom of speech and freedom of thought on college campuses across America.”