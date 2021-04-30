NEW YORK (PIX11) — Attacks on Asian Americans continue to rise, and the actual numbers may surprise you. Researchers at the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State released a full-scale report on Asian attacks last month, showing incidents are up 150%.

In New York City alone, anti-Asian attacks rose from three in 2019 to 28 one year later. In the first quarter of 2021, about at least 42 attacks against Asian Americans were reported.

State Assemblyman Ron Kim (D-Queens) has been instrumental in getting the state task force involved in investigating these attacks and explained what needs to be done.

Kim said it was “absolutely astonishing” to see the number of hate crimes and attacks on the Asian communities. The assemblyman said the rise in attacks could be attributed to rhetoric from former President Donald Trump and declining social conditions everyone is facing during the pandemic.

“It’s really incumbent upon all policymakers to fix this immediately, but focus on long-term solutions so we don’t see this constant cycle of violence where Asians and Asian Americans are targeted and scapegoated every few years,” he said.