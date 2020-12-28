Rensselaer County coronavirus update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County have announced the coronavirus related death of an 80-year-old Troy man on Sunday. The deceased is the county’s 82nd death of the pandemic.

Ninety-eight new cases have also been confirmed taking the number of active cases in Rensselaer County to 1154.

Forty-two residents are currently hospitalized because of the virus, with six of those requiring ICU treatment.

