Rensselaer County asks supermarket to consider adding stores

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Coming off the news that Price Chopper and Tops Market will be merging, Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin invited Wegmans to look at the county and region.

There are already more than a dozen supermarket chains available in the heart of Rensselaer County. Now, McLaughlin is encouraging another massive chain from western New York to plant their flag in the area.

“I’m a big fan of Wegman’s, just as I am of Price Shopper, ShopRite, and Hannaford. However, competition is good,” said McLaughlin.

He says he wants to bring more competition to the county. The County Executive wrote a letter to Wegmans to consider establishing stores in the county. McLaughlin said the entry of Wegmans into the Rensselaer County and regional market can help encourage competition and service that benefit customers.

The social media post on the Rensselaer County Facebook page has seen a lot of traction. The Wegmans franchise has never been this far east. The closest stores are in Binghamton and Syracuse.



“We are just trying to grow the county and grow our footprint. We want to get more economic opportunity for our folks,” McLaughlin explained.

The thought of the popular chain is enticing to some.

“I would love to see a Wegmans in Rensselaer County,” said Kathryn Hanson.

For others, they’re just hoping for the best deal.

“I mean we go to all of the local grocery stores. We use them all, and it depends on what’s on sale, basically,” said Rob Potter.

“I don’t want to see other places go out of business, but if it does mean getting fresher products to people, by all means sure,” said Hanson.

As for the offer, don’t get excited just yet. Wegmans seemed flattered by the proposal with their representatives saying: