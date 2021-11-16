FILE-Medical staff prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the vaccine center in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany, Monday, March 22, 2021. AstraZeneca said Thursday that it is withdrawing its application for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in Switzerland because the country’s medical regulator wanted to restrict its use to people over 50. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FILE)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Health care workers granted religious exemptions to New York State’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate have until Monday to get their first dose, or risk losing their jobs.

The New York State Department of Health sent notice to health care providers across the state Monday, saying employees must have “documentation of either a first dose COVID-19 vaccination or a valid medical exemption” to continue working unvaccinated.

UR Medicine told employees exceptions could be made for remote workers, but not for those who work in “direct clinical roles.” Rochester Regional Health did not return a request for comment.

When the mandate was first issued, 17 healthcare professionals filed a lawsuit against the state because it did not include the option of a religious exemption. A federal judge in Utica ruled in favor of the mandate in October.

Read the notification from the NYSDOH