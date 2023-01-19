ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Parks & Trails New York’s inaugural Cycle the Hudson Valley Tour will be a seven-day, 200-mile recreational bike tour from Albany to New York City, and is slated to start on July 30 to go until August 5. Registration for those interested is now open.

Participants will bike 30-50 miles per day along some of the best trails and through historic villages. Historians and local experts will introduce riders to the people and places of the Hudson Valley, as well as its history, and what makes it so important to New York overall.

The tour features 200 miles of off-road trails and connecting roads following the north-south leg of New York State’s 750-mile Empire State Trail, the longest multi-use trail in the nation. Riders will also enjoy one to two rest stops a day, seven overnight camping sites with hot showers, seven breakfasts, four dinners, three dinners “on your own” with shuttles to area restaurants, as well as nightly entertainment including music and guest speakers, with shuttles to take you back and forth.

The registration fee for the full tour is $975 for adults, $535 for those ages six-17, and $674 for non-cycling participants.