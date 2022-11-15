LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York State Trooper was recognized on Tuesday for saving someone’s life.

Trooper Michael Nash responded to a vehicle parked on the shoulder of the Northway and found the driver did not have a pulse. He started performing CPR until EMS arrived. Together, they were able to clear the driver’s airway.

Nash was honored with an award from the Red Cross and said his experience shows CPR training can be lifesaving.

“I don’t think anybody ever imagines having to do it, but you’re definitely glad you’re trained if it ever comes up,” he said. “So just having that in your back pocket can be the difference between saving somebody’s life.”

Trooper Nash emphasized that anyone can be a hero, and he hopes his story encourages others to get CPR certified.