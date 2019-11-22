Record attendance at NYS parks, campgrounds

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State parks and campgrounds saw all–time attendance in 2019.

Attendance at state parks surged due to camping discounts along the Lake Ontario and Saint Lawrence River regions, which suffered historic flooding over the summer.

The state cut prices by half to encourage more people to attend and enjoy the outdoor recreation offered in New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said: “This incredible surge illustrates how our efforts to promote and revitalize our campgrounds are working, drawing visitors and increasing tourism to the flood-affected areas of Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence. This rise in visitors experiencing the beauty of our State Parks are not only enjoying a day in nature, but driving economic activity in every corner of this great state.”