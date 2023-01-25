NEW YORK (NEWS10) — A motion from Keith Raniere’s lawyer to disqualify a judge before he seeks a new trial has been rejected. The defense team for the founder of the Capital Region-based sex cult NXIVM claimed Judge Nicholas Garaufis is biased and did not want him involved in a new trial.

Raniere is currently serving a 120-year prison sentence. An appeals court upheld his conviction in December. Raniere’s new attorney also claims federal prosecutors tampered with evidence, which prosecutors have denied.