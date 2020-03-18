Raniere sentencing pushed to May amid coronavirus pandemic

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The sentencing for a Capital Region cult leader has been postponed until May due to the coronavirus.
Keith Raniere was originally scheduled for sentencing on April 16, but it was pushed back since he can’t meet with his lawyers right now.
The NXIVM leader faces up to life in prison.
