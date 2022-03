ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Home health care workers and various faith leaders rallied at the Capitol on Thursday. They are pushing for the legislature to increase the wages for the workers.

Home health care workers are pushing for the Fair Pay for Home Care Act, which would increase their wages to around $22/hour. The rally took place ahead of the negotiations for the state’s budget.

The rally also stressed that home health are workers jobs have been made harder due to the COVID-19 pandemic.