Rally against mask, vaccine mandates for healthcare workers held at Capitol

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A rally against medical mandates was held outside the Capitol Wednesday.

Hundreds of people attended the “Show Up Strong” rally to protest mask and vaccine mandates and advocate for medical freedom. New York has extended its proof of vaccination or mask requirement for businesses until February 1.

The Medical Society of the State of New York released a statement in response to the rally saying they support the state’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. They also said that getting everyone vaccinated and boosted against COVID slows the spread of the virus and reduces its impact on the healthcare system.

