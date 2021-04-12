Quarantine not required for unvaccinated international travelers into New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — According to the New York State coronavirus website, international travelers are no longer required to quarantine upon arrival—including travelers who are unvaccinated.

“All unvaccinated international travelers who have not recovered from COVID-19 in the past 3 months are recommended to get tested 3-5 days after arrival in New York, consider non-mandated self-quarantine (7 days if tested on day 3-5, otherwise 10 days), and avoid contact with people at higher risk for severe disease for 14 days, regardless of test result,” updated state travel guidance says.

The state cites the CDC guidance which requires proof of a negative COVID-19 test. New York still requires the completion of a health traveler form. Both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers are encouraged to get tested upon arrival and self-quarantine is recommended for those who have not gotten the vaccine. Both the CDC and the NYSDOH recommend delaying international travel until fully vaccinated.

