Quarantine no longer required for domestic travelers in NYS starting April 1

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Quarantine will no longer be required for domestic travelers in New York starting April 1. This applies to travelers entering the state from another state or U.S. territory. However, the New York State Department of Health continues to recommend quarantine after domestic travel as an added precaution.

“New Yorkers have shown strength and perseverance throughout this entire pandemic, and it shows through the numbers that continue to decrease every day,” said Governor Cuomo. “As we work to build our vaccination infrastructure even further and get more shots in arms, we’re making significant progress in winning the footrace between the infection rate and the vaccination rate, allowing us to open new sectors of our economy and start our transition to a new normal in a post-pandemic world.”

The Governor added that this is not an “all-clear” for New Yorkers to let their guard down. In order to beat this virus, New Yorkers must continue wearing masks, washing hands and practice social distancing.

According to New York State, all out-of-state travelers must complete the Traveler Health Form upon entering New York. Travelers who leave the airport without completing the form will be subject to a $10,000 fine and may be brought to a hearing and ordered to complete mandatory quarantine. Travelers coming to New York through other means of transport, including trains and cars, must fill out the form online. Individuals are urged to follow all safety guidelines including mask-wearing, social distancing, and avoiding gatherings.

Mandatory quarantine for all international travelers remains in effect.

New York will continue to require the following for all residents exposed to COVID-19 or returning from travel regardless of quarantine status: