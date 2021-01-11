Putting down roots: Massachusetts ranked best state to raise a family; NY ranks 4

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Massachusetts has been ranked the top state to raise a family in 2021. The recent study conducted by WalletHub, 2021’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family, also determined that New York ranked fourth nationwide.
The study compared 50 states across key indicators of family-friendliness including median annual family income, housing affordability, and the unemployment rate. According to the study, Vermont was ranked the fifth-best state, and New Mexico was ranked the worst state for raising a family in the U.S.
Specific findings for New York State included the following:
- Second highest for “family fun’
- Fifth-highest for affordability
- Fifth-lowest share of uninsured children
- Sixth-highest for education and child care
- Sixth-lowest for property crimes per capita
- Seventh-lowest infant mortality rate
However, New York also ranked poorly in the following indicators.
- Lowest median family income nationwide
- Fourth most violent crimes per capita
For full findings from the study, visit the WalletHub website.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- Columbia County coronavirus update for Jan. 11
- Greene County coronavirus update for Jan. 11
- NY bar association launches inquiry seeking Rudy Giuliani ban over ‘combat’ remarks
- NY lawmakers, organizations react to part one of State of the State
- Warren County giving vaccines as they come, while Washington County still awaits supply