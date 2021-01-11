Putting down roots: Massachusetts ranked best state to raise a family; NY ranks 4

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Massachusetts has been ranked the top state to raise a family in 2021. The recent study conducted by WalletHub, 2021’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family, also determined that New York ranked fourth nationwide.

The study compared 50 states across key indicators of family-friendliness including median annual family income, housing affordability, and the unemployment rate. According to the study, Vermont was ranked the fifth-best state, and New Mexico was ranked the worst state for raising a family in the U.S.

Specific findings for New York State included the following:

Second highest for “family fun’

Fifth-highest for affordability

Fifth-lowest share of uninsured children

Sixth-highest for education and child care

Sixth-lowest for property crimes per capita

Seventh-lowest infant mortality rate

However, New York also ranked poorly in the following indicators.

Lowest median family income nationwide

Fourth most violent crimes per capita

For full findings from the study, visit the WalletHub website.