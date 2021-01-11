Putting down roots: Massachusetts ranked best state to raise a family; NY ranks 4

New York News

by: Isabella Colello

Posted: / Updated:

(Pixabay)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Massachusetts has been ranked the top state to raise a family in 2021. The recent study conducted by WalletHub, 2021’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family, also determined that New York ranked fourth nationwide.

The study compared 50 states across key indicators of family-friendliness including median annual family income, housing affordability, and the unemployment rate. According to the study, Vermont was ranked the fifth-best state, and New Mexico was ranked the worst state for raising a family in the U.S.

Specific findings for New York State included the following:

  • Second highest for “family fun’
  • Fifth-highest for affordability
  • Fifth-lowest share of uninsured children
  • Sixth-highest for education and child care
  • Sixth-lowest for property crimes per capita
  • Seventh-lowest infant mortality rate

However, New York also ranked poorly in the following indicators.

  • Lowest median family income nationwide
  • Fourth most violent crimes per capita

For full findings from the study, visit the WalletHub website.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report