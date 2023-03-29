NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — The New York Department of Motor Vehicles is taking new steps to increase organ donor enrollment. Drivers registering a vehicle at the DMV will now be asked to consider joining the donation registry.

The question will be displayed on the transaction screen during registration. Donor recipients spoke in Albany on Wednesday and praised the move and shared their stories.

“I was in dire need of a heart, and I was convinced that I wasn’t gonna make it, and I wanted to be there for my 2-month-old at the time,” heart transplant recipient Tonya Voronko said. “Through the selfless act of an organ donor, I made it, and I’m alive and I’m here for her.”

Forty-six percent of New Yorkers are registered organ donors. The national average is 62 percent.