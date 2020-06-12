WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — As New York State continues to reopen, many community health centers are still struggling from the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
New York senators are now calling for emergency funding to help get communities back on track.
Senators Chuck and Kirsten Gillibrand are urging the Department of Health and Human Services to take action by supporting the federally-qualified health centers through the Public Health and Social Service Emergency Fund. The senators said the centers have been key to helping COVID-19 response in underserved communities.
Many of the centers are now facing layoffs, furloughs and financial difficulty.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Push for emergency funding for community health centers
- Buffalo 75-year-old shoved by police suffered brain injury, lawyer says
- National parks one step closer to restoration with Great American Outdoors Act
- New York State Police appoint new Troop G commander
- U.S. Census report highlights financial struggle of mothers who have custody of children