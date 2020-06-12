Push for emergency funding for community health centers

FILE – In this April 28, 2020, file photo, nurse practitioner talks to a patient and holds her hand while a doctor administers an IV at Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago. Many African Americans watching protests calling for easing restrictions meant to slow the spread of the new coronavirus see them as one more example of how their health and their rights just don’t seem to matter. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — As New York State continues to reopen, many community health centers are still struggling from the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

New York senators are now calling for emergency funding to help get communities back on track.

Senators Chuck and Kirsten Gillibrand are urging the Department of Health and Human Services to take action by supporting the federally-qualified health centers through the Public Health and Social Service Emergency Fund. The senators said the centers have been key to helping COVID-19 response in underserved communities.

Many of the centers are now facing layoffs, furloughs and financial difficulty.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES