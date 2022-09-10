ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) — September is Suicide Prevention month, and September 10 marks World Suicide Prevention day. State bridges and landmarks will be lit purple and teal on September 9 and 10.

Landmarks and Buildings

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

One World Trade Center

Carl McCall SUNY Administration Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaze

State Fairgrounds, Main Gate and Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The Franklin D. Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Station – Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

The new Suicide Prevention Crisis and Lifeline is 988. The lifeline provides 24/7 free, confidential support for anyone in need.