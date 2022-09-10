ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) — September is Suicide Prevention month, and September 10 marks World Suicide Prevention day. State bridges and landmarks will be lit purple and teal on September 9 and 10.
Governor Hochul announced on September 9 that New York State buildings and landmarks will be lit up purple and teal for Suicide Prevention month and day.
Landmarks and Buildings
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- One World Trade Center
- Carl McCall SUNY Administration Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaze
- State Fairgrounds, Main Gate and Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
- The Franklin D. Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Station – Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
The new Suicide Prevention Crisis and Lifeline is 988. The lifeline provides 24/7 free, confidential support for anyone in need.