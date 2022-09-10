ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) — September is Suicide Prevention month, and September 10 marks World Suicide Prevention day. State bridges and landmarks will be lit purple and teal on September 9 and 10.

Governor Hochul announced on September 9 that New York State buildings and landmarks will be lit up purple and teal for Suicide Prevention month and day.

Landmarks and Buildings

  • Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge   
  • Kosciuszko Bridge   
  • One World Trade Center   
  • Carl McCall SUNY Administration Building   
  • State Education Building   
  • Alfred E. Smith State Office Building 
  • Empire State Plaze   
  • State Fairgrounds, Main Gate and Expo Center 
  • Niagara Falls  
  • The Franklin D. Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge   
  • Grand Central Station – Pershing Square Viaduct   
  • Albany International Airport Gateway   
  • MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station 
  • Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal 

The new Suicide Prevention Crisis and Lifeline is 988. The lifeline provides 24/7 free, confidential support for anyone in need.