CROTON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze allows visitors to enjoy a display of more than 7,000 illuminated jack o’ lanterns sprinkled around the Van Cortlandt Manor. Each pumpkin is designed and hand-carved on site by a team of artists.

“We get people who come every year from all 50 states to check it out and it’s just grown into this huge very very cool phenomenon,” said Rob Schweitzer, the vice president of Communications & Commerce for Historic Hudson Valley.

The experience runs until November. According to their website, all proceeds from the event support the programs of Historic Hudson Valley, a non-profit education organization.