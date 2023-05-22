GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A public hearing took place at Glenmont Elementary School on Monday to discuss possible toll adjustments across New York State. The state Thruway Authority Board of Directors began the toll adjustment process in December 2022.

No changes to tolls will take place this year, but they could happen in 2024. Toll rates would rise by about three cents to 8.6 cents for both E-Z Pass and Toll by Mail users. Monday night’s meeting was for the Thruway interim executive director to hear public comment and report back on it.

This was the fourth of five hearings across the state. The fifth hearing will take place on June 5 on Zoom.