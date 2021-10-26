Public advocate outlines plan to fix NYC’s flooding issue

New York News

by: , , ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Residents in the New York City metro area awoke to the first nor’easter of the season, which brought steady rain and heavy winds across the region. Some neighborhoods are still trying to recover from Hurricane Ida’s deadly flooding, and even though this storm isn’t expected to bring that much water, the damage is already done.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams outlined a plan to fix the city’s flooding issue, saying that many New Yorkers were definitely on edge ahead of the nor’easter. He says that the city needs to make sure there is an emergency plan in place to ensure people get out of their homes and buildings when needed.

Williams also said the city needs to push for financial assistance and grants for those with basement apartments. Under the proposal, he said that apartments would be under evacuation orders, and that, come another storm, procedures would be in place to ensure the safety of residents. He wants to make sure everyone has the information on when it is time for them to move to higher levels for safety.

“These are regular storms that we’re going to have in NYC,” Williams said. He hopes to get more New Yorkers ready for evacuation plans as the city is not yet used to evacuation plans parts of the state see. He said that communication will help them prepare.

More from NEWS10:

Follow NEWS10!

FACEBOOK
TWITTER
INSTAGRAM
Sign up for our Newsletter!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19