Public advocate outlines plan to fix NYC’s flooding issue

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Residents in the New York City metro area awoke to the first nor’easter of the season, which brought steady rain and heavy winds across the region. Some neighborhoods are still trying to recover from Hurricane Ida’s deadly flooding, and even though this storm isn’t expected to bring that much water, the damage is already done.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams outlined a plan to fix the city’s flooding issue, saying that many New Yorkers were definitely on edge ahead of the nor’easter. He says that the city needs to make sure there is an emergency plan in place to ensure people get out of their homes and buildings when needed.

Williams also said the city needs to push for financial assistance and grants for those with basement apartments. Under the proposal, he said that apartments would be under evacuation orders, and that, come another storm, procedures would be in place to ensure the safety of residents. He wants to make sure everyone has the information on when it is time for them to move to higher levels for safety.

“These are regular storms that we’re going to have in NYC,” Williams said. He hopes to get more New Yorkers ready for evacuation plans as the city is not yet used to evacuation plans parts of the state see. He said that communication will help them prepare.