ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) begins the planning process to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the State’s natural gas delivery system. The PSC also adopted new rules that set forth the process for initiating, operating, and lifting a natural gas moratorium.

As a result of the new gas planning procedures, plans will have to be submitted by natural gas utilities that comply with the State’s greenhouse gas emission reduction goals says the PSC. Utilities will also be required to make filings with proposed long-term plans every three years.

The filings must include at least one scenario with no new traditional gas infrastructure and quantify greenhouse gas emissions. Each filing will begin a stakeholder engagement process to develop a consensus long-term plan, says the PSC.

Utilities will also be required to provide annual updates to their long-term plans. Additional phases will deal with issues such as the avoided cost of gas, depreciation, and statutory/legal changes necessary to ensure greenhouse gas emissions reductions.

The Commission also adopted new rules that set forth the process for initiating, operating, and lifting a natural gas moratorium. By providing a uniform, transparent, and streamlined process for the initiation, operation, and lifting of a natural gas moratorium, the Commission believes it can minimize impacts on customers while ensuring safe and adequate utility service.