Proposed solution given in dispute between NY, federal government over Green Light Law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There may soon be a settlement in a dispute over New York’s Green Light Law and giving Department of Motor Vehicle records to immigration agents.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security suspended New Yorkers’ access to the Trusted Traveler Program because the Green Light Law denies U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents access to records at the DMV.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, to restore Trusted Travelers, he would give up the DMV records but not social security numbers as they can be used to find undocumented immigrants.

Acting Homeland Security Sec. Chad Wolf released a statement Thursday:

“The Governor’s proposal to restore ICE and CBP access to DMV data while withholding social security numbers looks promising. We are in discussions with the Governor’s office regarding this proposal. We understand a number of New York sheriffs, county clerks, police chiefs, state lawmakers, members of congress, and many other officials who understand why we had to take these measures are urging the Governor to work with us on a solution. We believe this proposal could lead to a solution for New York.” Acting Homeland Security Sec. Chad Wolf

