Pro-life group questions Hochul’s push for reproductive rights

NEW YORK (WETM) — An anti-abortion educator with the statewide organization New York State Right to Life (NYSRTL) takes issue with New York’s official stance on abortions.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and several women elected leaders and advocates held a press conference on Monday. There, they announced an official response to the abortion ban passed through the Texas Legislature last month. “I’m going forward,” Hochul said. “I’m not going back.”

“Contemplate which side of history you’re going to be on. Where do you want to put your marker down? Where do you want to draw your line in the sand?” said Lori Kehoe with the NYSRTL. “Are you going to be one of the people who say, ‘No, we can do better for women?’ Or are you going to be one of those people who someday look back and was like, ‘Yeah, I was one of those champions to kill kids because I thought women couldn’t handle it!'” she continued.

