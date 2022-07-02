NEW YORK (WWTI) — Price Chopper/Market 32 has issued a voluntary recall of Top Care 3% USP Hydrogen Peroxide. The recall specifically affects 16-ounce bottles of Top Care 3% USP Hydrogen Peroxide with the UPC 3680026711.

According to the company, the recall was issued due to a report of an off odor, off-flavor, and potential Isopropyl Alcohol content. Customers who purchased the affected product are encouraged to return it to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund.

More information on the recall can be found on the manufacturer’s website.