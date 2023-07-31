SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Price Chopper/Market 32 announced they will be partnering with the American Red Cross to provide disaster relief to victims of devastating flooding that occurred in the Hudson Valley. The two organizations have teamed up frequently over the last thirty years to raise funds for Red Cross relief missions, generating over $2 million collectively.

Price Chopper will be donating $10,000 to the Red Cross of Eastern New York. The support will be in addition to their annual “Register Roundup” campaign slated for August, which raised nearly $68,000 for the Red Cross last year.

“Every eight minutes somewhere in the US, disaster strikes, and the Red Cross responds. This time, the disaster was right in our own back yard.” said Kevin Coffey, CEO of the American Red Cross Eastern New York Region. “Red Cross was on the ground in the Hudson Valley within hours of the massive flooding in Orange County, providing resources, supplies and relief to those whose homes were damaged or destroyed. But Red Cross couldn’t carry out that immediate disaster response without the contributions of partners like Price Chopper/Market 32. We are sincerely grateful for this Disaster Relief donation, and for their ongoing support.”

Blaine Bringhurst, Price Chopper/Market 32 President stated “We believe in helping customers and teammates deal with the unexpected consequences of natural disasters like the recent flooding in New York and Vermont. Thankfully, our longstanding partnership with the Red Cross helps us get much-needed aid to the heart of impacted communities across our six-state footprint and beyond.”

Flood recovery efforts by the Red Cross will continue over the coming weeks in the Hudson Valley and in Northeastern New York. You can support the relief mission by visiting the Red Cross website.