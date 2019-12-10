President pays $2M fine for charity misuse

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — President Donald Trump is paying up to $2 million to satisfy his settlement of a New York State lawsuit over his misuse of charitable funds at the Trump Foundation.

The payment was ordered in November by a New York State judge in the 2018 lawsuit filed by the New York attorney general.

The president was accused of illegally using money from the Trump Foundation to help his 2016 campaign. The settlement fine goes to eight national charities, and when combined with money in the foundation account, each charity receives $476,000.

Also part of the settlement, the president was required to acknowledge his misuse of the funds, his children undergo training about misusing charity funds, and they must report to the attorney general if they ever create a new charity.