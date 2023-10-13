ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot that was won by a player in California on October 11 was the country’s second-largest jackpot ever. Despite the win coming from out of state, New York schools and retailers benefited greatly from the game going without a first-place prize for months.

The Powerball jackpot rolled up 36 times between July 22 and October 11, with ticket sales in New York totaling $189 million during the run, according to the New York State Gaming Commission. With all of New York Lottery’s profits from sales being constitutionally dedicated to K-12 public schools, a total of $66.1 million was generated toward aiding education across the state, while commissions on Powerball sales paid out to retailers totaled $11.3 million.

“Every dollar spent playing the New York Lottery benefits New York’s schools and lottery retailers, many of which are small businesses,” said Gaming Commission Chair Brian O’Dwyer. “While record-breaking jackpots rightfully generate excitement, the New York Lottery continues to provide both responsible entertainment for millions of players and a consistent revenue stream to better our state.”

Over 100 New Yorkers were lucky enough to win second and third place prizes during the extended Powerball stretch, including multiple Capital Region winners. Prizes won by New Yorkers totaled $14.2 million, with over 85 different $50,000 third place prizes and one winner of a Powerplay second prize worth $2 million.

The New York Lottery is North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.7 billion in the 2022-2023 fiscal year to support education in New York. New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem can contact the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or text HOPENY (467369).