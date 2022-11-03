NEW YORK (NEWS10) — No one hit the jackpot Wednesday night. With another Powerball drawing come and gone without someone to claim the massive winnings, the total jackpot has amassed $1.5B, which is the third-highest amount the prize has ever reached in the U.S.
Wednesday’s drawing numbers were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60, with the powerball being 23. No one has won the grand prize now since August 3.
Despite no one claiming the first-place prize, even more third-place prize-winning tickets were sold all across New York. From nine the reported on Tuesday, with one sold in Little Falls and two sold in Newburgh, that number has now climbed to 13. The list of third place prize winning ticket locations is as follows:
- Billy’s Marketplace on Cyress Avenue in Ridgewood – Power Play winner of $100,000
- Smokes For Less in Newburgh
- FB & Q Trading Corp. on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls
- 7-Eleven store on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls
- The Fastrac location on Whiskey Hill Road in Wolcott
- Jerrick’s Lower East Side on Route 52 in Fishkill
- Bayville Pharmacy on Bayville Avenue in Bayville
- Heta Deli Convenience, Inc. on 48th Avenue in Oakland Gardens
- The Byrne Dairy store on County Route 57 in Phoenix
- The Check Cashing Place on Claremont Parkway in the Bronx
- Lucci Pizza Grill & Store on East River Road in Rochester
- KK Food Mart, Inc. on Southwestern Boulevard in Orchard Park
- Daisy’s Cards and Gift Shop on North Broadway in Yonkers
The next drawing will be Saturday at 10:59 p.m., where everyone will get the chance to try their luck again for the jackpot.