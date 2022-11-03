NEW YORK (NEWS10) — No one hit the jackpot Wednesday night. With another Powerball drawing come and gone without someone to claim the massive winnings, the total jackpot has amassed $1.5B, which is the third-highest amount the prize has ever reached in the U.S.

Wednesday’s drawing numbers were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60, with the powerball being 23. No one has won the grand prize now since August 3.

Despite no one claiming the first-place prize, even more third-place prize-winning tickets were sold all across New York. From nine the reported on Tuesday, with one sold in Little Falls and two sold in Newburgh, that number has now climbed to 13. The list of third place prize winning ticket locations is as follows:

Billy’s Marketplace on Cyress Avenue in Ridgewood – Power Play winner of $100,000

Smokes For Less in Newburgh

FB & Q Trading Corp. on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls

7-Eleven store on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls

The Fastrac location on Whiskey Hill Road in Wolcott

Jerrick’s Lower East Side on Route 52 in Fishkill

Bayville Pharmacy on Bayville Avenue in Bayville

Heta Deli Convenience, Inc. on 48th Avenue in Oakland Gardens

The Byrne Dairy store on County Route 57 in Phoenix

The Check Cashing Place on Claremont Parkway in the Bronx

Lucci Pizza Grill & Store on East River Road in Rochester

KK Food Mart, Inc. on Southwestern Boulevard in Orchard Park

Daisy’s Cards and Gift Shop on North Broadway in Yonkers

The next drawing will be Saturday at 10:59 p.m., where everyone will get the chance to try their luck again for the jackpot.