Positive COVID-19 percentage still hovering around 1% in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — On Thursday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state is still hovering around 1% for new positive coronavirus cases. The overall percentage for the state is 1.09%. The red zone cluster areas, however, are at 4.84%. If those clusters aren’t included in the total, New York has an infection rate of 0.99%.
On Thursday, Cuomo announced that the state will provide 200,000 rapid test kits to New York City schools in Yellow Zones.
“I’ve asked local governments to do testing in the schools surrounding the Red Zones, in what we call Yellow Zones. Some of the local governments have said they don’t have enough tests to do it. I’ve said if you need something, tell me and I’ll provide it,” Cuomo said. “We’re going to give New York City 200,000 test kits so they can do the tests in the schools in the Yellow Zones.”
In Red Zone focus areas included as part of the Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported Wednesday is 4.84%, which is down from 6.29%. The Red Zone focus areas are home to 2.8% of the state’s population, yet had 11.5% of all positive cases reported Wednesday to New York.
Within the “Red Zone” focus areas, 3,473 test results were reported on Wednesday, yielding 168 positives. In the remainder of the state—not counting Red Zones—129,739 test results were reported, yielding 1,292 positives.
|Focus Zone
|9/27-10/3
% Positive
|10/4-10/10
% Positive
|10/11-10/14
% Positive
|10/13
% Positive
|10/14
% Positive
|Brooklyn
|6.69%
|5.86%
|5.47%
|6.43%
|4.75%
|Queens
|2.97%
|3.36%
|2.64%
|4.89%
|2.15%
|Rockland
|12.29%
|9.77%
|4.16%
|7.21%
|8.40%
|Orange
|24.64%
|12.41%
|8.43%
|7.41%
|7.95%
|All Red Zones
|6.91%
|6.13%
|4.76%
|6.29%
|4.84%
|Statewide
(Including Red Zones)
|1.25%
|1.18%
|1.17%
|1.10%
|1.09%
|Statewide
(Without Red Zones)
|1.02%
|1.01%
|1.06%
|0.95%
|0.99%
|Statewide
(% from Red Zones)
|21.80%
|17.60%
|11.90%
|15.60%
|11.50%
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|Capital Region
|1.7%
|1.2%
|0.8%
|Central New York
|2.3%
|1.2%
|1.0%
|Finger Lakes
|1.0%
|0.7%
|1.3%
|Long Island
|1.1%
|1.0%
|1.1%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.8%
|1.6%
|1.6%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.7%
|0.1%
|0.5%
|New York City
|1.3%
|1.2%
|1.0%
|North Country
|0.5%
|0.1%
|0.5%
|Southern Tier
|2.2%
|1.0%
|1.1%
|Western New York
|1.5%
|1.0%
|1.6%
