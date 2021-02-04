Pop-up vaccination sites in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WIVB) — Four of the 35 pop-up vaccination sites announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week are in Capital Region. The sites will be used to deliver first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals in phases 1a and 1b.
Here are the dates and locations of the local pop-up, though times when they’ll operate were not listed:
- Kennedy Towers
2100 6th Avenue, #1, Troy
Wednesday and Thursday
Provider partnership with St. Peters
- South Mall Towers
101 S. Pearl Street, Albany
Thursday through Saturday
Provider partnership with Mohawk Ambulance
- Townsend Park Homes
45 Central Avenue, Albany
Thursday through Saturday
Provider partnership with Mohawk Ambulance
- Westview Homes
680 Central Avenue, Albany
- Thursday through Saturday
- Provider partnership with Mohawk Ambulance
NEWS10’s sister station in Buffalo reached out to the Office of the Governor (OAG) about how appointments are booked for pop-up sites:
“We partner with the host, whether it be the ministers, housing authority staff or community center head etc. to help identify people, interested members, in the community and communicate availability and help to sign them up for appointments, in order to ensure the sites, as intended are being used by the actual community members. In the event there are still appointments available, you can try to book them through the provider. But they usually go fast.”OAG
At sites across New York, the state hopes to vaccinate 25,000 people. After three weeks, these sites will be re-established so that people can receive their second doses.