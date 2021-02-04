Pop-up vaccination sites in the Capital Region

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, Tina Killebrew, a certified medical assistant, prepares doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas. A racial gap has opened up in the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination drive, with Black Americans in many places lagging behind whites in receiving shots, an Associated Press analysis shows. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WIVB) — Four of the 35 pop-up vaccination sites announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week are in Capital Region. The sites will be used to deliver first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals in phases 1a and 1b.

Here are the dates and locations of the local pop-up, though times when they’ll operate were not listed:

Kennedy Towers

2100 6th Avenue, #1, Troy

Wednesday and Thursday

Provider partnership with St. Peters

2100 6th Avenue, #1, Troy Wednesday and Thursday Provider partnership with St. Peters South Mall Towers

101 S. Pearl Street, Albany

Thursday through Saturday

Provider partnership with Mohawk Ambulance

101 S. Pearl Street, Albany Thursday through Saturday Provider partnership with Mohawk Ambulance Townsend Park Homes

45 Central Avenue, Albany

Thursday through Saturday

Provider partnership with Mohawk Ambulance

45 Central Avenue, Albany Thursday through Saturday Provider partnership with Mohawk Ambulance Westview Homes

680 Central Avenue, Albany

680 Central Avenue, Albany Thursday through Saturday

Provider partnership with Mohawk Ambulance

NEWS10’s sister station in Buffalo reached out to the Office of the Governor (OAG) about how appointments are booked for pop-up sites:

“We partner with the host, whether it be the ministers, housing authority staff or community center head etc. to help identify people‎, interested members, in the community and communicate availability and help to sign them up for appointments, in order to ensure the sites, as intended are being used by the actual community members. In the event there are still appointments available, you can try to book them through the provider. But they usually go fast.” OAG

At sites across New York, the state hopes to vaccinate 25,000 people. After three weeks, these sites will be re-established so that people can receive their second doses.