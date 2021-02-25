Pomeroy Fund opens new grant round to support NYS history organizations with financial relief

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Pomeroy Fund for NYS History, a partnership between the William G. Pomeroy Foundation and the Museum Association of New York (MANY), will provide $50,000 in grants to assist history-related 501(c)(3) organizations that need financial help. MANY will accept applications through a portal on their website starting Wednesday, February 24.

In this fourth round of the Pomeroy Fund, individual grants will be provided at a maximum of $5,000. Grant requests will be considered for technology equipment, facility maintenance equipment, furnishings, major material purchases, renovations, refurbishments, remodeling and rehabilitation. If your organization received funding from the Pomeroy Fund for NYS History in 2020, you are eligible to apply, but preference will be given to those who have yet to receive funding.

Pomeroy Fund applications will be accepted through Monday, March 22. Funding notifications and assistance grants will be issued in April. Organizations that are history-focused with an annual operating budget of $150,000 or less will be considered.

Grant applications will be reviewed by a panel that includes MANY Board members, MANY staff and Pomeroy Foundation staff. Grants are available to all qualified organizations; an organization does not have to be a member of MANY to receive funding, nor will preference be given to MANY members.