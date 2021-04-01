Policing reform plans due

(WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has asked all local governments to adopt a policing reform plan by Thursday. If plans are not submitted, state funding may be withheld from their budgets.

Cuomo says police reform is necessary and that no police department can function if it doesn’t have the trust and respect of the community.

He added that State Troopers would also be going through a reform process. There has been no formal word about how that process will proceed, as local governments were the targets of Cuomo’s executive order. New York State police are not overseen by any local government body.