Police: State Supreme Court judge struck by train

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Depew Police Department confirmed Tuesday that a state supreme court judge was “involved in an incident with a C.S.X. train.” A pedestrian, identified as Judge John L. Michalski, was struck by a train on Sunday, Feb. 28, the department said.

The Depew Police Department said it is investigating the incident, and trying to determine why Michalski was even by the train tracks in Depew. The police department did not provide a specific location of where they found the judge, who remains hospitalized.

The police department would not answer any additional questions. “The Village of Depew is committed to transparency,” the police statement said. “At this time, the New York State Public Officers Law specifically prevents the Village from offering a more detailed statement on this incident.”

NEWS10’s sister station in Buffalo, News 4, filed a Freedom of Information Law request with the police department for the incident report.

The Buffalo News first reported that federal prosecutors are looking at the relationship of Michalski and family friend Peter G. Gerace Jr., who operates the Pharaoh’s Gentlemen’s Club in Cheektowaga. Two sources confirmed this potential link with News 4.

Two sources also said the Geraces are close friends with the Michalskis. In fact, the judge performed the marriage ceremony for Gerace and his ex-wife, Katrina Nigro, according to sources.

Gerace Jr. is charged with distributing drugs, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, and paying bribes to Joseph Bongiovanni, a former Drug Enforcement Administration agent. Gerace Jr. and Bongiovanni are childhood friends.

Bongiovanni is charged with accepting $250,000 in bribes to shield friends and drug dealers from prosecution and 16 other crimes. The charges are part of a decade-long federal investigation into local ties to Italian Organized Crime, according to court records.

According to a source who has been questioned by the FBI, the investigation is far reaching.

The source, who asked not to be identified, said the FBI agent asked a lot of questions about alleged prostitution, the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, specific parties that Gerace Jr. allegedly put on, and whether the person saw any judges or attorneys at these parties. Members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club worked at Pharaoh’s, court records state.

“They asked me a lot of stuff I know nothing about,” the source told News 4.