Police searching for missing Plattsburgh man

Andrew Siskavich

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — State authorities are currently on the search for a man missing from Plattsburgh.

According to New York State Police, 36-year-old Andrew Siskavich is missing from the city of Plattsburgh. He was last seen on August 2 on Hamilton Street. Siskavich is described as a white male, weighing 160 pounds and standing at 5 feet nine inches. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police stated that his family is concerned for his welfare. Those with any information are asked to call New York State Police at (518) 873-2750.

