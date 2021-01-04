Police say 79-year-old killed, 2 others slashed in Brooklyn

New York News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
stabbing_313643

NEW YORK (AP) — A 79-year-old man was fatally stabbed and two people including a 4-year-old were slashed in what police said were attacks by a family member.

Officers responded to a report of an assault just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Bedford-Stuyvesant and found a 79-year-old man with a stab wound to the abdomen, a 49-year-old man with a slash wound to the hand and a 4-year-old girl who’d been slashed in the hip, police said.

The 79-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name was not immediately released. The other two victims were in stable condition at hospitals, police said.

A 22-year-old man was taken into custody. Charges against him were pending Monday. Police said the attacker and the victims were all members of the same family.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report