Police reform: Troy Police Department

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To comply with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order telling municipalities in New York to submit a reform plan or lose state funding, the city of Troy has released the final draft of its Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative report. Scroll down to the bottom of the article to read the report in full.

Troy Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative recommendations

Continue to engage with Kaleel Jamison Consulting Group to identify and remove barriers to better outcomes for policing in all of our communities

Develop a web-based complaint form with “plain language” instructions and a description of the process so that the public understands how the process works and what to expect

Reconstitute the Police Objective Review Board

Design a policy and process to make disciplinary records more easily accessible to the public

Provide all police officers with Emotionally Distressed Persons Response Team training

Establish a task force to research possibilities to create a crisis intervention team for mental health calls in Troy

Establish a Diversity and Inclusion Committee to assist in the recruitment, successful hiring, and retention of individuals to make the City’s workforce more representative of the demographic make-up of the City

Revamp the Troy Police Department website to provide more transparency to the public regarding the use of force, training, various policies, crime statistics as well as resources and opportunities available in the community

Provide all police officers with business cards, including name and contact information, for distribution during interactions with the public

Develop a Citizen Police Academy as a means to provide greater transparency and education regarding policing operations in the Troy Police Department

Create a committee to research the feasibility of creating a Police Athletic League or similar entity

Create a trauma response team activated for the community

Convene a workgroup to explore options to divert youthful offenders out of the formal criminal justice system.

Convene a workgroup to explore options to expand re-entry services

Establish an Oversight Committee to track implementation of Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative recommendations

“We’re proud of the final report issued by the Police Reform & Reinvention Collaborative,” said Troy Mayor Patrick Madden. “This process helped create meaningful dialogue around the issues of law enforcement and public safety while providing insight into the police department’s efforts to serve our community. It is an obtainable plan to implement real change and strengthen the relationship between the police department and the residents they serve.”

“The Troy Police Department is thankful to have been involved in the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative (PRRC) initiative and we appreciate the continued opportunities to listen to our community. We hear from many people every day about the efforts of our members and we look forward to strengthening our relationships and working together to solve issues that are most important to the people of Troy,” said Police Chief Brian Owens.

Comments on the police reform plan can be submitted by community members online, by email, or via snail mail to: City Hall, Office of the Mayor, c/o Police Reform & Reinvention Collaborative, 433 River St. Troy, NY 12180.